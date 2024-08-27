Oberoi group marks 90th year with two scholarships

The Oberoi Group is marking its 90th anniversary with The Oberoi Group Scholarship Programme, “an initiative to nurture the next generation of hospitality leaders”.
Founded by Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi and continued under the leadership of Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, the group is honouring their memory with two scholarships.
The Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi ‘Dare to Dream’ Scholarship is open to hotel operations employees from hotels outside The Oberoi Group in India. It is a 24-month programme with six online modules, two monthly virtual classes, and three weeks at the EHL Campus in Lausanne.
The Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi ‘Be the Best’ Scholarship is meant for hotel operations employees from The Oberoi Group in India and overseas. Along with similar offers as the Dare to Dream scholarship, this includes an executive position posting in an Oberoi Resort in the first year and in an Oberoi City hotel in the second year.
The two scholarships offer an opportunity to pursue a Master of Business Administration in Hospitality at Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL).
The recipient embarks on a two-year MBA that combines virtual learning with a three-week on-site experience at the EHL campus in Lausanne, Switzerland. According to a note from the group, the recipients stay and experience some of the finest hotels in the world on a ‘Best Practice Tour’ during each of the two years.
“Founded by Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi, the group set new standards in the industry... and set global benchmarks, positioning India prominently on the world stage. The Oberoi Group Scholarship Program is a worthy homage to this distinguished legacy,” the press note quotes Amitabh Kant, former CEO of Niti Aayog.
Arjun Oberoi, executive chairman of The Oberoi Group, says, “This initiative honours the legacy of our founders by empowering exceptional individuals to become world-class hoteliers.” Vikram Oberoi, CEO of The Oberoi, says: “By supporting and developing outstanding talent, we aim to foster innovation, leadership, and a commitment to exceptional guest experiences.”
For more information, check https://t.ly/6OISI and https://t.ly/RLFtk Last date to apply: September 15
Published 26 August 2024, 21:25 IST