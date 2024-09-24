Seizing global opportunities

Artificial intelligence and machine learning: The demand for AI specialists, data scientists, and machine learning engineers has surged recently. LinkedIn’s Emerging Jobs Report shows that AI specialist roles have grown by 74 per cent annually over the past four years. Engineers with AI and machine learning expertise are highly sought after in global markets as companies across industries look to leverage these technologies for innovation and efficiency. As the US Bureau of Labour Statistics reported, AI engineers can expect a median annual salary of $136,620. Glassdoor also cites a median base salary of $108,043 for AI engineers.