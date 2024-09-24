Seizing global opportunities

The engineering market is expanding quickly, with estimates suggesting it will reach $1188 billion by 2024 end, growing at a 4.2 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023. By 2028, the market is projected to reach $1366.8 billion, reflecting a steady growth rate of 3.3 per cent. Technological advancements and the increasing demand for innovative solutions across various industries drive this expansion.
In the US, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicts a 15 per cent growth in information technology jobs by 2031, which is faster than average for other occupations. Additionally, around 140,000 new engineering jobs are expected by 2026. These trends highlight the importance of continuous skill development for engineers aiming to succeed in the global market.
Engineers should focus on areas experiencing significant growth and demand to prepare for international tech careers.
Artificial intelligence and machine learning: The demand for AI specialists, data scientists, and machine learning engineers has surged recently. LinkedIn’s Emerging Jobs Report shows that AI specialist roles have grown by 74 per cent annually over the past four years. Engineers with AI and machine learning expertise are highly sought after in global markets as companies across industries look to leverage these technologies for innovation and efficiency. As the US Bureau of Labour Statistics reported, AI engineers can expect a median annual salary of $136,620. Glassdoor also cites a median base salary of $108,043 for AI engineers.
Cybersecurity: With the increasing reliance on digital platforms, cybersecurity has become a critical concern for organisations worldwide. According to a report by Markets and Markets, the global cybersecurity market is projected to grow from $190.4 billion in 2023 to $298.5 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.4 per cent during this period. Engineers with cybersecurity skills are in high demand as companies seek to protect their digital assets and ensure the security of their operations.
Robotics: LinkedIn has observed a 40 per cent annual increase in demand for professionals with robotics skills. Robotics is a dynamic field with roles in both software and hardware, and many companies in the field highlight its growth potential.
Data science: LinkedIn notes a 37 per cent annual increase in demand for Data Scientists. Data Science remains a top field due to its critical role across industries and the evolution of related roles such as Statisticians.
Full stack engineering: The demand for Full Stack Engineers has been growing steadily, with a 35 per cent annual hiring increase since 2015. This role is valuable due to its versatility in handling various aspects of development.
Site reliability engineering: With a 34 per cent annual increase in demand, Site Reliability Engineers play a key role in ensuring smooth operations and development processes. Skills in this area are transferable to other engineering roles, including Cloud Engineer and Full Stack Engineer.
Data engineering: Since 2015, hiring for Data Engineers has grown by nearly 35 per cent as companies seek professionals to manage and organize valuable data. Skills in Amazon Web Services are particularly in demand.
Cloud computing: As more businesses move to the cloud, the demand for engineers with cloud computing skills has risen. Proficiency in cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud can significantly enhance an engineer’s employability in the global market. Cloud computing offers flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency, making it a key area for engineers to focus on.
Building a global mindset: Upskilling is not just about acquiring technical skills; it also involves developing a global mindset. Engineers aiming for international careers should cultivate an understanding of different cultures, work environments, and business practices. This can be achieved through cross-cultural training, international collaborations, and staying informed about global industry trends.
Proficiency in languages other than English can be a significant advantage. In many international markets, communicating in the local language can set engineers apart from their peers and enhance their effectiveness in diverse work environments.
The rise of online learning platforms has made upskilling more accessible than ever. Engineers can now enrol in courses from top universities and institutions worldwide, allowing them to learn at their own pace and gain recognised certifications.
Building a strong professional network is crucial for engineers looking to advance their international careers. Participating in industry conferences, joining professional organisations, and engaging with peers on platforms like LinkedIn can help engineers stay connected with the global tech community.
In 2023, 83 per cent of Indian professionals focused on upskilling, underscoring the importance of staying current with industry trends. Upskilling is essential for engineers seeking global careers. Focusing on areas like AI, cybersecurity, data science, and cloud computing, combined with a global mindset, can help them stay ahead.
(The writer is the CEO of a student development consultancy)