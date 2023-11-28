Techniques to keep students engaged

Inquiry-based learning: This pedagogical tool is a student-centred approach that encourages students to ask questions, investigate, and explore topics that interest them. Teachers can use this tool by presenting real-world problems or scenarios that students can explore and solve through research, discussion, and experimentation.

Technology Integration: Technology can engage students in the learning process. Teachers can incorporate various technological tools into their lessons, such as interactive whiteboards, tablets, videos, or educational apps. These tools can make learning more interactive, collaborative, and engaging.