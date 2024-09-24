The art of teaching the Bard

Indeed, twenty of the most popular plays, both tragedies and comedies, have been retold as short stories in “Tales from Shakespeare” by siblings Charles and Mary Lamb. The book’s first edition was in 1807. It is easily available online and can be downloaded for free. The preface of the anthology says that the “tales are meant to be submitted to the young reader as an introduction to the study of Shakespeare. A modern version of the play is used; it is easy for the teacher to teach and the student to understand”.