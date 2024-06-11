Things to do to secure educational finances 

Exploring government scholarships and grants: India offers various scholarships and grants at the central and state levels to support students pursuing higher education. Researching in advance and exploring these opportunities early on to see if the child qualifies for any financial assistance will also be of additional help. For example, the Madhya Pradesh Government initiated the “Ladli Lakshmi Yojana for Girl Child’s Education”. Each state has its financial scholarships to benefit students who want to pursue higher education