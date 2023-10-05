Tumkur's Vidyaniketan School celebrates golden jubilee

The golden jubilee of the Vidyaniketan School was celebrated with grandeur at its campus in Tumkur.
The programme was graced by founder and secretary Dr. C Jayarama Rao, a prominent medical practitioner, and several prominent alumni including the current MLA of the Tumkur constituency, Jyoti Nagaraj.
The school had a humble origin; it began imparting education initially at a garage in KR Extension, Tumkur in 1971.
Later, Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji (popularly known as walking god in Karnataka) of of Siddaganga Mutt laid the foundation stone for the Dr. C Jayarama Rao's first full-fledged primary school along the railway station road in 1976.
Dr. C Jayarama Rao, founder of Vidyaniketan Education Society.
Special Arrangement
Thanks to the tireless efforts of the founder Dr. C Jayarama Rao and his wife, Dr. B Kamala, Vidyaniketan Education Society opened another big campus at Saraswathipuram in 2003. It houses both a high school and pre-university college divisions, offering education in science and commerce.
Now, the institution has grown big and is currently imparting education to around 1,500 students from all sections of society.
Some of the eminent educators at the Vidyaniketan School include Kannada Pandith Sri MR Anantharamaiah, Ramachandrachar, KS Krishna Murthy, R Nagaraja Rao, and BS Seethamma. They have nurtured several students, who now have risen to prominent positions in various fields worldwide.
On Thursday (October 5), 98-year old Secretary Dr. Jayarama Rao and distinguished alumnus Mr. Jyoti Ganesh (Tumkur MLA), started off the soft launch of the golden jubilee celebration.
Vidyaniketan Education Society celebrated its golden jubilee anniversary in Tumkur on October 5, 2023.
Special Arrangement
The festivities include a diverse range of activities, including sports competitions, cultural events, and educational initiatives for students from other schools in Tumkur.
In early December, it will host a marathon and the celebrations will conclude with a get-together of alumni and educators on December 24.
Eminent personalities from various fields are also expected to attend the event, to extend warm wishes in recognition of the institution's dedication to preserve culture, impart educational values, and shape responsible citizens of the nation.