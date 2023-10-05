Tumkur's Vidyaniketan School celebrates golden jubilee

The golden jubilee of the Vidyaniketan School was celebrated with grandeur at its campus in Tumkur.

The programme was graced by founder and secretary Dr. C Jayarama Rao, a prominent medical practitioner, and several prominent alumni including the current MLA of the Tumkur constituency, Jyoti Nagaraj.

The school had a humble origin; it began imparting education initially at a garage in KR Extension, Tumkur in 1971.

Later, Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji (popularly known as walking god in Karnataka) of of Siddaganga Mutt laid the foundation stone for the Dr. C Jayarama Rao's first full-fledged primary school along the railway station road in 1976.