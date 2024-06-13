UGC asks universities to refund fees to students who cancelled their admission

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission has ruled that students should be given a refund of their fees, if they choose to cancel or withdraw their admission till a specific period of time.

Students will be allowed a 100% refund within 15 days or more before the formally notified last date of admission, while they will be given 90% below 15 days.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in any guidelines/ prospectus/ notification/ schedule, a full refund of fees shall be made by the HEls on account of all cancellations of admissions and migrations of students up to 30 September 2024 and with a deduction of not more than Rs. 1,000, as a processing fee, up to 31 October 2024,” the UGC has stated.