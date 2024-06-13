UGC asks universities to refund fees to students who cancelled their admission

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission has ruled that students should be given a refund of their fees, if they choose to cancel or withdraw their admission till a specific period of time.
“Notwithstanding anything contained in any guidelines/ prospectus/ notification/ schedule, a full refund of fees shall be made by the HEls on account of all cancellations of admissions and migrations of students up to 30 September 2024 and with a deduction of not more than Rs. 1,000, as a processing fee, up to 31 October 2024,” the UGC has stated.
The policy will apply to all higher education institutions, whether established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a State Act, and every institution recognized by the University Grants Commission under clause (f) Section 2 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 and to all institutions deemed to be a University declared as such under Section 3 therein and to all higher education institutions affiliated to a University.
Students will be allowed a 100 per cent refund within 15 days or more before the formally notified last date of admission, while they will be given 90 per cent below 15 days. After 15 days, 80 per cent of refund will be available, and 50 per cent by 30 days. After a month, students will not be eligible for a refund.
