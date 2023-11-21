UGC-NET syllabus to be changed soon

On behalf of the UGC, the National Testing Agency conducts the UGC-NET for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and as an eligibility test for the appointments of Assistant Professors in humanities and social sciences disciplines. Tests are conducted in Indian and some foreign languages, as well as in certain science subjects. The UGC-NET examination is held twice yearly in 83 subjects, usually in June and December.

“However, after launching the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020, there have been considerable developments in higher education to impart multidisciplinary curricula and holistic education. Therefore, the commission has decided that an exercise to update the syllabi of the subjects of UGC-NET may be undertaken,” Kumar said.

On Monday, the NTA released the schedule for the UGC-NET exams and they will take place from December 6 to 14. The exams will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.