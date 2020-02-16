Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: Here are 5 things to know

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is soon to take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi at the Ramlila Maidan, on Sunday. Here are the five important facts you need to know about the oath-taking ceremony:

1. Arvind Kejriwal is taking the oath as the CM for the third time. He first took the CM seat in 2013, and later in 2015 when AAP won the mandate with a whopping 67 seats. This year the party won 62 seats, BJP secured 8 and Congress got none.

2. Ramlila Maidan was Anna Hazare's battleground during the 2011 movement when he was protesting for the implementation of the Jan Lokpal Bill. Kejriwal played a major role in the protest, and later founded AAP inspired by the movement.

3. Kejriwal is planning to keep his original team of ministers - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam - according to an official notification from President Ram Nath Kovind's office.

4. Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Congress), NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (NCP), West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, BJD's Naveen Patnaik and DMK head MK Stalin to the ceremony.

5. 'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as the AAP convenor on counting day, is a 'special invitee' at the ceremony.