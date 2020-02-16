Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in Highlights: I want to take blessings from PM, central govt to develop Delhi, says Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has taken the oath as Delhi's Chief Minister, for the third time, at the Ramlila Maidan today. All the six ministers in the previous government -- Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam -- have been retained in his Cabinet. AAP won 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, leaving BJP with 8 seats and Congress with none. Kejriwal has extended an invitation to several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief M K Stalin. Stay tuned for more live updates.