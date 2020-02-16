Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in Highlights: I want to take blessings from PM, central govt to develop Delhi, says Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has taken the oath as Delhi's Chief Minister, for the third time, at the Ramlila Maidan today. All the six ministers in the previous government -- Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam -- have been retained in his Cabinet. AAP won 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, leaving BJP with 8 seats and Congress with none. Kejriwal has extended an invitation to several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief M K Stalin. Stay tuned for more live updates.
Thank you for joining DH for our live coverage of Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in. Follow www.deccanherald.com to get all the latest news and updates
There are no new faces or women in the Kejriwal team
Seeking cooperation from the Centre to develop the national capital as world's best city and "forgiving" opponents for what they said during elections, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time along with six Cabinet colleagues.
Read more
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sings 'Hum honge kaamyaab', at his swearing-in ceremony
WATCH LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering at Ramlila Maidan
"Some people say Kejriwal is giving everything for free. Nature has ensured every valuable thing in the world is free, be it Mother's love, father's blessings or Shravan Kumar's dedication. So, Kejriwal loves his people and hence this love is free," says Arvind Kejriwal.
"I had sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for this event. He could not come maybe he is busy at some other event. But through this platform, I want to take blessings from PMji and central govt to develop Delhi and take it forward," he said.
"AAP's victory is not his but that of every mother, sister, youth, students. "This is the victory of every family,"said Arvind Kejriwal.
Extending an olive branch, he said elections were over and parties have attacked each other.
"A lot of politics happened in elections. Some parties said something. Whatever our opponents said about us, I have forgiven them," he said.
He said he will work with the Centre to make Delhi the world's best city.
"Elections are over, it doesn't matter who you voted for, now all Delhiites are my family. I will work for everyone, be it from any party, any religion, caste or strata of society," says Kejriwal.
"This is not my win, this is the victory of every Delhiite, of every family. In the last 5 years, our only effort has been to bring happiness and relief to every Delhiite," says Arvind Kejriwal
"This is not my win, this is the victory of every Delhiite, of every family. In the last 5 years, our only effort has been to bring happiness and relief to every Delhiite," says Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan
With thousands of Delhiites in witness, Arvind Kejriwal was on Sunday sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time along with six other ministers.This is the third time Kejriwal is being sworn in as Chief Minister.
Read more
Kailash Gehlot takes oath as a minister in the Delhi government, followed by Imran Hussain.
Manish Sisodia takes oath as a Minister in Delhi Govt.
WATCH LIVE: Swearing-in of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and AAP ministers
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal arrives
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal arrives at Ramlila Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.
Delhi Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Ramlila Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony. (ANI)
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: Here are 5 things to know
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is soon to take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi at the Ramlila Maidan, on Sunday. Here are the five important facts you need to know about the oath-taking ceremony:
1. Arvind Kejriwal is taking the oath as the CM for the third time. He first took the CM seat in 2013, and later in 2015 when AAP won the mandate with a whopping 67 seats. This year the party won 62 seats, BJP secured 8 and Congress got none.
Read more
Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony to start at noon. (PTI)
"Hosted my Delhi Cabinet designate colleagues for dinner at my residence. Congratulated them on their victory in the election and wished them success for their terms as Ministers in the Delhi govt," tweeted the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday.
Read more
"Today I will take the oath of CM of Delhi for the third time. Ramlila Maidan will definitely come to bless her son," tweets Arvind Kejriwal.
A banner seen at Ramlila Ground where preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal.
Preparations underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Ground. He will take oath as CM for the third time today. (ANI)
Ramlila Maidan all spruced up
From sprucing up the sprawling ground to extensive traffic and security arrangements, workers and authorities were busy making final preparations at the historic Ramlila Maidan here for the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister of Delhi for the third successive time on Sunday.
Read more
Hello readers!
Hello readers and Welcome to DH's live coverage on the swearing-in ceremony of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Stay tuned for updates.