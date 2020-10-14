Bihar Assembly election live updates: People are the bosses, we are servants, says Nitish Kumar at a rally in Banka

Launching poll campaign for the JD(U), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ridiculed the RJD's claim of approving 10 lakh government jobs at the very first cabinet on coming to power and wondered whether cabinet meetings were held properly during the 15 years of its rule. The first two days of the poll campaign, the CM held a virtual rally. Today, the CM begins on-the-ground rallies with the first stop in Banka district. Stay tuned for more updates.