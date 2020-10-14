Bihar Assembly election live updates: People are the bosses, we are servants, says Nitish Kumar at a rally in Banka

Launching poll campaign for the JD(U), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ridiculed the RJD's claim of approving 10 lakh government jobs at the very first cabinet on coming to power and wondered whether cabinet meetings were held properly during the 15 years of its rule. The first two days of the poll campaign, the CM held a virtual rally. Today, the CM begins on-the-ground rallies with the first stop in Banka district. Stay tuned for more updates.
CM Nitish Kumar endorses Jayant Raj, the JD(U) candidate from Banka constituency.
People are the bosses, we are servants, says Nitish Kumar.
I want women to study and learn, it will help with development, said Nitish Kumar. See the work we have done so far, he said.
Some work for themselves, for me Bihar is my family, says CM Nitish Kumar, adding that serving the people is dharma.
Speaking at Banka, Nitish Kumar said that he doesn't want citizens to go out of the town in search of work but will give training in order to bring about opportunities in the state.
Girls who pass Class 12 will be given Rs 25,000, graduate women will be given Rs 50,000, says Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar highlights education initiatives and says will continue to improve education ventures.
