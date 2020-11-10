DH Election Hub: Bihar Polls Winners & Losers

Bihar Election Result 2020: Check Winners, Losers, Constituency performance

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2020, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 13:57 ist
Election officials count votes at a centre on counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

With the counting in the Bihar Assembly election underway, take a look at DH's Data Hub to track the constituency-wise result live and know about the exit polls, past results and more. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
BJP
NDA
JD(U)
RJD
Tejashwi Yadav
Nitish Kumar
LJP
Chirag Paswan
Sushil Modi
Narendra Modi
Congress
mahagathbandhan

What's Brewing

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'

'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'

India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears

India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

 