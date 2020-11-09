Bihar Election Constituency-wise Result 2020 live updates: NDA leads over halfway mark as ECI releases trends for all 243 seats

Almost all the exit polls have forecast victory for the RJD-helmed Mahagathbandhan over their NDA in the three-phase Bihar polls. Congress and the Left Parties-CPI, CPI(M) and CPI (ML) are members of the opposition grouping in the Bihar elections. The exit polls are indicating an increase of seats for the Congress and other allies along with that of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Congress had 25 legislators in the outgoing Bihar assembly. RJD had 80 MLAs in the previous house and CPI-ML (3). Stay tuned for more updates.