Bihar Election Constituency-wise Result 2020 live updates: NDA leads over halfway mark as ECI releases trends for all 243 seats

Almost all the exit polls have forecast victory for the RJD-helmed Mahagathbandhan over their NDA in the three-phase Bihar polls. Congress and the Left Parties-CPI, CPI(M) and CPI (ML) are members of the opposition grouping in the Bihar elections. The exit polls are indicating an increase of seats for the Congress and other allies along with that of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Congress had 25 legislators in the outgoing Bihar assembly. RJD had 80 MLAs in the previous house and CPI-ML (3). Stay tuned for more updates.
NDA leads over halfway mark as ECI releases trends for all 243 seats
Bihar minister and BJP leader Brij Kishor Bind leads over BSP rival Md Hamza Khan by 321 votes in Chainpur seat. PTI
BJP's Parshuram Chaubey leads over Congress rival Sanjay Tiwari by 2,600 votes in Buxar seat. PTI
RJD has won 14,36,504 votes against BJP's 12,56,106 votes, as per ECI data; JD(U) has won 9,67,818 votes so far
Independent candidates lead in 6 seats - ECI data
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav secures lead of nearly 150 votes over JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Ray in Hasanpur seat. PTI
Bihar minister and BJP leader Vinod Narayan Jha leads over Congress rival Bhawana Jha by 6,000 votes in Benipatti seat. PTI
NDA crosses halfway mark in ECI trends on 242 seats; BJP, JD(U) lead in 126 seats
2020 Bihar Election Results Live Tracker
RJD's Kiran Devi leads over LJP's Shweta Singh by over 4,200 votes in Sandesh seat. PTI
Bihar Assembly Speaker and JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary trails RJD's Arbind Kumar Sahni by 230 votes in Sarairanjan seat. PTI
BJP's Ram Chandra Prasad leads in Hayaghat against RJD's Bhola Yadav by 1,878 votes - ECI
Current leads in Bihar, as per ECI data
BJP's Shreyasi Singh leads in Jamui against independent candidate Sujata Singh by 3,187 votes - ECI
Congress' Luv Sinha trailing in Bankipur seat against BJP's Nitin Nabin by 1,288 votes - ECI
BJP currently leading in 62 seats, RJD leading in 60 seats; JD(U) leading in 49 seats - ECI
Sharad Yadav’s daughter and Congress candidate Subhashini trails in Bihariganj seats by 1,271 votes. JD(U) leader Niranjan Kumar Mehta is leading - PTI
HAM president and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi trailing behind Uday Narain Choudhary of RJD by 1,340 votes in Imamganj seat - PTI
Tejashwi Yadav takes lead in Raghopur with 455 votes against BJP's Satish Kumar- ECI
Current party-wise breakdown of leads - ECI
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav trails behind JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Ray by 1,365 votes in Hasanpur seat - PTI
NOTA gets 35,058 votes, amounting to 1.9% of counted votes, according to current trends - ECI
Out of trend in 225 seats
NDA leads in 106 seats
Mahagathbandhan leads in110 seats
Others: 9, which includes 7 seats for LJP
LJP wins 82,170 votes in current trends - ECI
BJP, RJD face close match in current trends, with BJP winning 2,63,882 votes and RJD winning 2,94,987 votes - ECI
JD(U)'s Chandrika Roy leads over RJD's Chhote Lal Ray by 49 votes in Parsa seat in early trends - PTI
BJP leads in 28 seats, RJD leads in 29 seats; JD(U) leads in 20 seats: ECI
Mahagathbandhan now leading in trends of 203 seats.
Mahagathbandhan: 101
NDA: 95
Others: 7
BJP clinches lead in 10 seats, JD(U) takes lead in 6 seats; RJD leads in 5 seats, Congress leads in 3 seats
BJP clinches lead in 8 seats; Congress, BSP, lead in 1 seat each; RJD leads in 3 seats
BJP clinches lead in 5 seats; Congress, BSP, RJD lead 1 seat each
BJP's Awadhesh Singh clinches lead in Hajipur: ECI
Congress' Mithilesh Kumar Choudhary clinches lead in Benipur: ECI
BJP's Sanjay Saraogi clinches lead in Darbhanga, according to ECI
RJD, BJP lead in 21 seats each; JD(U) leads in 6 seats
NDA currently leading in 11 seats in early counting; RJD leading in 4 seats
Counting of votes in Bihar Assembly polls, India's first Assembly election amid Covid-19 pandemic, begins
Follow our complete coverage on the Bihar Assembly elections here
As we bring to you live updates on the counting day of the Bihar Assembly elections, follow our complete coverage on the polls here.
Follow our live coverage on the Bihar counting day here
Will be the return of Nitish Kumar or the rise of Tejashwi Yadav? Follow our live coverage of the Bihar Assembly election's counting here, as the state learns who will rule it for the next five years today.
Read more
Counting of votes for Bihar Assembly election to start at 8 am today.
Results of Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in 10 states will mirror the mood of the nation
Results of Bihar Assembly elections and 54 Assembly constituencies across 10 states including 28 in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland and Odisha and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Telangana, will be considered as a reflection of the nation's political mood.
Read more
Congress asks its leaders to man strongrooms for EVM protection
Apprehending that rivals might indulge in "foul play" following encouraging exit polls predictions in favour of the Grand Alliance, Congress has asked its senior leaders to be in their place in all the 38 districts and keep a close watch over the EVMs kept in the strongrooms for counting on Tuesday.
Read More
Results of Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in 10 states will mirror the mood of the nation
Results of Bihar Assembly elections and 54 Assembly constituencies across 10 states including 28 in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland and Odisha and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Telangana, will be considered as a reflection of the nation's political mood.
Read More
Bihar readies for D-day amid predictions of change
Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics as it bracesfor Tuesday's counting of votes for the assembly election, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Read More
Change of guard will take place in Bihar: Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena on Monday said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance will win theBiharAssembly elections.
An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed that ahead of the polls inBihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's rallies received good response, unlike those of his political opponents.
"Balloons of lies were released in the air, but they disappeared in the air itself," it said without naming the JD(U)-BJP combine.
"Signs are clear that a change of guard will take place inBiharas it happened in the US," the editorial said.