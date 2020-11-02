Bihar Assembly Election Live Updates: After polls, Chirag Paswan will not be part of NDA, claims JD(U)

Campaigning for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections ended on Sunday evening, setting the stage for polling on Tuesday in 94 constituencies spread across 17 districts. Chirag Paswan will no more be part of the NDA, claims JD(U). The party was reacting to Chirag’s charge that “Nitish may make another somersault after November 10, the counting day, and form a Government with the Grand Alliance as soon as the BJP dumps him.” Stay tuned for more updates.
Will RJD delay salaries or stop development work to fulfill 10-lakh jobs promise, asks Nitish
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said providing 10 lakh jobs, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's main poll promise, would cost the exchequer Rs 1.44 lakh crore annually, and wondered if his rival would shelve other development works or delay salaries to implement his pledge.
Addressing constituents in five assembly segments through a virtual rally called 'Nishchay Samwad', Kumar also said his government has changed the state's industrial policy and that "we will be able to invite several industries".
Tejashwi has promised he would sanction 10 lakh government jobs in his very first cabinet meeting if the 'Mahagathbandhan' is voted to power.
"That is impossible, they won't get the chance to govern," Kumar said. "But for what he (Tejashwi) has said, it will cost the state exchequer Rs 1.44 lakh crore annually... Should they shelve all other development work?"
Just like his father, Tejashwi has also allied with criminals in Bihar: R K Singh
Bihar's people made to drink contaminated water in Nitish Kumar's rule: Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala
The Congress alleged on Sunday that people of Bihar were made to drink contaminated water in Nitish Kumar's regime, and the cities and towns in the state turned into garbage dumps.
Bihar: Post-poll, Chirag Paswan will no more be part of the NDA, claims JD(U)
Buoyed by the praise showered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday asserted that LJP chief Chirag Paswan, by campaigning against Nitish, has sealed his fate and won’t be part of the NDA at the Centre after the Assembly elections are over.
