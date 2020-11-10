Bihar polls: How Chirag Paswan's move to separate Nitish from NDA could be pivotal

As Bihar awaits the results of the assembly polls, the battle for the throne toughens every minute with the NDA and The Grand Alliance fighting neck and neck. However, considering the close race, one game changer could be Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party.

Paswan's attack on the JD(U) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, its flirtation with the BJP and its steady single-digit lead in a few constituencies could help the party emerge as the kingmaker after all.

The LJP leader led an interesting election campaign this year. In the run-up up to the polls, the LJP quit the NDA, an alliance Chirag's father, late Ram Vilas Paswan, kept close ties with. Denouncing the NDA, Paswan went solo into the polls. Interestingly, the party fielded candidates only where Nitish Kumar's JD(U) was contesting.

While many assert that his move to take the party solo could be detrimental, in the case of a hung assembly, Paswan could swing either way thus remaining afloat in Bihar.

Even after his party's exit from the NDA, Chirag surprisingly continued to make pro-BJP comments during the rallies. Meanwhile, Paswan continued a fierce attack on Nitish Kumar and his leadership. “Modi se bair nahi, Nitish teri khair nahi (We don't have enmity with Modi and the BJP, but won't spare Nitish),” became his war cry. At his rallies, he continued to highlight the issues of education and employment plaguing the state of Bihar.

The BJP, on the other hand, accused Paswan of creating confusion among the electorate but never openly or aggressively disowned the LJP.

In the name of 'Yuva Bihari', Paswan appealed to the youth of the state and the issues concerning them. He said that the politics of the seniors was history and that Bihar needs a new generation of leaders.