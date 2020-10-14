BJP releases final list for Bihar Assembly Elections

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 14 2020, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 18:35 ist
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses first election rally at Gandhi Maidan, in Gaya. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Wednesday issued its fourth list of 35 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, and with this, the party has named all its nominees for the 110 seats that it is contesting in the three-phase elections starting from October 28.

All the candidates are for the third phase scheduled for November 7, the party said in a statement. The names of six women figure on the fourth list.

The JD(U) and the BJP are fighting on 115 and 110 seats respectively, with two smaller allies Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM (S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party contesting on seven and 11 seats respectively.

The polls to the 243-seat Bihar assembly are scheduled for October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes is slated for November 10. 

BJP
Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
JD(U)

