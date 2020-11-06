BSY may leave for Bihar to help BJP, taunts B K Hariprasad

MLC B K Hariprasad taunted that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa may leave for Bihar to help BJP to come to power through Operation Lotus if the state witnesses a hung verdict in the Assembly polls.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said, "RJD-led Mahagathbandhan will come to power in Bihar. If Tejashwi Yadav does not get a majority, it would pave the way for a hung Assembly. Karnataka Operation Lotus leader B S Yediyurappa would receive a call from BJP high-command and ask him to launch operation lotus in Bihar and help NDA-led alliance to come to power."

Referring to the in-charge committee formed by the government to look into the affairs of Chowdeshwari temple at Sigandur in Sagar taluk, he said that the government must abolish the panel immediately. "If not, he would take out a padayatra from Shivamogga to Bengaluru seeking abolition of the panel," he said.

He said that all temples in the state have such issues. "But why did not the government form panel there? The in-charge committee has been formed for political reasons. So, we would reply politically," he added.

He also alleged that Hindutwa-based organisations are behind the formation of in-charge panel for Sigandur temple. "Earlier, people were ruled by BJP on the basis of Hindustan and Pakistan. Now, BJP is set to snatch the properties of backward classes," he remarked.