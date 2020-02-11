Delhi Election 2020: 10 things you need to know

With the counting of votes scheduled to be held today, the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 to elect the next chief minister of the national capital will come to an end.

The counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am at 21 centres with the final result across the 70 constituencies expected to be announced by early afternoon. The votes were polled across 2,700 polling stations and 13,000 booths set up in the city.

Before the counting of votes beings at 8 am, here are 10 things about the Delhi Election 2020 that you should know:

1. In the Delhi Election 2020, the AAP, Opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in bitterly fought high-octane campaigning. With regard to statements made during election rallies, the Election Commission of India banned BJP’s two star campaigners — Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma. AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was also served an EC notice over his ‘Hindu-Muslim’ jibe.

2.The key players in the Delhi Elections 2020 are Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and the BJP. The Congress, which ruled the capital for 15 years between 1998 and 2013 under Sheila Dikshit, is seen as a distant third player.

3. Delhi saw a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than that witnessed in the 2015 Assembly elections. In absolute terms, however, the number of voters who exercised their franchise went up from 89.3 lakh to 92.5 lakh this time.

4. There was a delay in releasing the final voter turnout figures for Delhi Assembly election by the Election Commission. It even kicked off a controversy with Arvind Kejriwal terming the time taken by the Election Commission "absolutely shocking". The Election Commission had announced late Saturday night that the estimated turnout for the elections was 61.43%, hours after voting had closed at 6:00 pm, but the final figures were announced Sunday evening.

5. In the recently concluded Delhi Assembly Election 2020 polling, a higher number of women voters turned out to elect the chief minister of the state. The gap between the male and female voters also shrunk to a record minimum of 0.07 per cent.

6. At least 11 exit polls have predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will return to power in Delhi for another term with a big margin, leaving the BJP at a distant second position and the Congress to another round of political irrelevance in the capital's political landscape.

7. While Arvind Kejriwal is the chief ministerial candidate for the AAP, the BJP has not announced its CM candidate. Kejriwal had on several occasions dared the BJP to name its CM candidate but the party did not float any name.

8. If AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal comes to power in the state this time, then he will become the CM of Delhi for the third time. In 2013-14, Kejriwal first held the CM post for 49 days in a coalition government with the Congress.

9. The three richest candidates in this election are contesting under the AAP, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. It further states that 51 (73%) out of the 70 AAP candidates contesting in this year’s Delhi state assembly elections are crorepatis, compared to 55 (83%) of 66 candidates from Congress and 47 (70%) of 67 candidates from BJP.

10. The BJP, which won the first Delhi Assembly election in 1993, has not been able to win the Assembly since then though it had been ruling the municipal bodies in the capital.