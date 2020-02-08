Delhi Election 2020 Live: Exit polls predict comfortable victory for AAP; BJP distant runner-up

As the polling ends, voter turnout stands at 54.65% in Delhi assembly polls till 6 pm. This time's voter turnout is lesser than that recorded last year. Exit polls predict a sweeping victory for AAP, BJP fairs as a distant runner-up, and Congress to barely open account. Congress candidate Alka Lamba attempted to slap an AAP worker, earlier in the day, accusing the latter of abusing her in foul language, AAP spokesperson said that the issue will be forwarded to the EC. Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP MP Parvesh Verma grill Arvind Kejriwal over his tweet asking women to "take the men of the house along with them for voting". Will Delhi's political smog settle? Stay tuned to Deccan Herald to get all the latest updates.