Delhi election 2020 sees 16% voting in first 3 hours of polling

Three hours into polling, over 16% of the 1.47 crore voters on Saturday exercised their franchise in the Delhi Assembly elections, which will choose whether the AAP will return to power or the BJP will unseat the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to claim the throne after a gap of 22 years.

Until 11 am, the Delhi Cheif Electoral Office said 16.36% voters have cast vote. The polling started at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.

Follow live coverage of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 voting here

Among the early voters was Delhi's oldest voter 111-year-old Kalitara Mandal. She exercised her vote at the polling station set up at SDMC Primary School in Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash assembly constituency.

Others those who voted in the early hours include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy. pic.twitter.com/QU8wUZ18hv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

"Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy," Kejriwal tweeted after voting.

In a separate tweet, he said, "Ever since I read Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel, BJP leaders are constantly mocking me. Yesterday, I went to Hanuman temple. Today BJP leaders are saying that the temple was defiled. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to everyone. God bless everyone, even those in BJP."

There were no incidents of violence reported in the capital during the voting process, officials said.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Tila. Congress candidate in Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba has been accused of trying to slap an AAP worker. AAP leader Sanjay Singh said they will lodge a complaint against Lamba, a former AAP MLA, to the Election Commission.