Delhi Election 2020: Tilak Nagar and the name game dilemma

What is in a name? A rose by any other name would smell as sweet. But something smelt rather fishy in the Tilak Nagar candidate names of Delhi. The Delhi election result was announced on Tuesday, after voting on Feb. 8.

The names of candidates are vital as party campaigning and voters' choices are driven by them. Posing a dilemma to the constituency's voters, Delhi's Tilak Nagar has three candidates named Jarnail Singh, one from the Aam Aadmi Party, one from the Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) and the third, an independent candidate.

The Opposition's candidates also had namesakes within the constituency.

The BJP's Rajiv Babbar, whom the AAP's Jarnail Singh was facing, also had a namesake independent candidate Rajiv Babbar and another independent candidate Rajiv Arora.

Yet, the AAP's Jarnail Singh managed to win the constituency, winning by a margin of 28,029 votes against the BJP's Rajiv Babbar, according to the Election Commission of India. Singh also won in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections by a vote margin of 19,890.