Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Ajesh Yadav wins from Badli

Delhi Polls: AAP's Ajesh Yadav wins from Badli

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 11 2020, 17:51pm ist
AAP's Ajesh Yadav wins from Badli with a vote margin of 29,123‬ beating BJP's Vijay Kumar Bhagat.

Congress' Devender Yadav was beaten by Ajesh Yadav in 2015.

Badli is located in North West Delhi district.

