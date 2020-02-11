Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Ajesh Yadav wins from Badli

AAP's Ajesh Yadav wins from Badli with a vote margin of 29,123 beating BJP's Vijay Kumar Bhagat.
Congress' Devender Yadav was beaten by Ajesh Yadav in 2015.
Badli is located in North West Delhi district.
