Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Praveen Kumar wins from Jangpura

  • Feb 11 2020, 19:10pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 19:10pm ist
Praveen Kumar (@aap_cal Twitter)

Aam Aadmi Party's Praveen Kumar won in Jangpura constituency, defeating Impreet Singh Bakshi of  BJP by a margin of 16,063 votes.

Praveen had claimed the seat in 2015 as well. Jangpura is a part of South East Delhi.

