Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Ram Niwas Goel wins from shahdara

AAP's Ram Niwas Goel wins against BJP's Sanjay Goyal from Shahdara constituency with a margin of 5,294.
Goel had also won in Assembly Elections 2014 from the same seat.
Shahdara is one of the oldest inhabitated area of Delhi and is also called as Purani Dilli.
