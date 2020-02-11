Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Ram Niwas Goel wins from shahdara

Delhi Polls: AAP's Ram Niwas Goel wins from shahdara

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 17:23pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 17:23pm ist

AAP's Ram Niwas Goel wins against BJP's Sanjay Goyal from Shahdara constituency with a margin of 5,294.

Goel had also won in Assembly Elections 2014 from the same seat. 

Shahdara  is one of the oldest inhabitated area of Delhi and is also called as Purani Dilli.

