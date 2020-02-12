Delhi Election Result 2020: BJP feels the current; AAP sweeps the election

A total of 5,329 meetings, road shows and campaign rallies across the national Capital; Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading a high-octane campaign that was spiced up by the polarising rhetoric of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath; chatter about 'biriyani'; threat of rape by anti-CAA protesters and sharp attacks on the AAP performance – nothing seems to have worked for the BJP in Delhi. The party failed to break its 22-year jinx, its six consecutive loss in Delhi Assembly elections, and occupy the state secretariat once again.

