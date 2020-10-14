DH Exclusive | Congress to field Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv from Patna

Devoid of competent candidates to contest the Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress is now likely to field Luv Sinha, son of former Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib, Shatrughan Sinha, as the party nominee from one of the Assembly seats in the state capital.







“Luv Sinha is likely to be the Congress candidate from Bankipore Assembly seat in Patna. A formal announcement will be made shortly,” a source close to actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha told DH here on Wednesday.

Bankipore Assembly seat came into existence after delimitation exercise was carried out in 2009. Luv will be pitted against the BJP nominee Nitin Navin, who has been winning from this constituency for the last decade.

Born in 1983 as twins (the other sibling is Kush Sinha), Luv made an unsuccessful debut in the tinsel town through a lesser-known movie Sadiyaan. He also starred in JP Dutta’s Paltan, but the movie could not set the cash register ringing.

Son of Poonam Sinha, who starred as Aishwarya Rai’s mother in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Jodha Akbar, Luv will be the third person from Shatrughan’s family to join the rough and tumble of Indian politics.

His father was BJP MP for four terms (twice as Rajya Sabha member and twice as Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib) before switching over to the Congress on the eve of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Shatrughan, however, lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election while contesting as a Congress nominee from his home turf. Poonam Sinha too contested the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from Lucknow as the SP candidate against BJP’s Rajnath Singh and lost.

“Luv had campaigned for his father during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Besides, he keeps coming to Shatrughan’s ancestral house in Kadam Kuan,” said the source while responding to a query how an ‘outsider’ has been air-dropped from Mumbai to Patna.