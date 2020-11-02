DH Radio | The Lead: BJP wants 'Chirag' to burn down JD(U)'s house, says Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Congress MP and party's in-charge of Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil talks about the Bihar elections and dissects the alliance politics of Mahgathbandhan's rivals.

Hi and welcome to the lead. The first state in the country to go to elections in the pandemic, Bihar, has seen some high-voltage election campaigns. The first phase of the polling is complete and there are two more to go. DH's Sagar Kulkarni caught with Congress MP and party's in-charge of Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil. Listen in to the conversation:

Sagar Kulkarni: The first phase of elections in Bihar is over, what is your reading of the ground situation?

Shaktisinh Gohil: People of Bihar are tired of the BJP and JDU. In Bihar, we have given the slogan: "Bole Bihar, Badle Sarkar" (Bihar speaks to change the government). These are people's words, not our slogan. Change is written on the wall. We gave a positive agenda. We five political parties sat together and after circulation of the budgetary provision, came up with a Common Minimum Programme, which was released at a joint press conference. Now, people have big hope and trust in us. I'm sure that the people of Bihar will bless us. In the state, there is a wave in favour of the Mahagathbandhan. Mahagathbandhan will form the government.

Sagar: The traditional alliances in Bihar are in a disarray. Allies like VIP and RLSP have quit the alliance. Similarly, on the NDA side, the LJP has moved out. How do you see this and how will Chirag Paswan going solo affect your prospects?

Shaktisinh: If you look at the situation before 2015, all these three political parties— Kushwaha (RLSP), Majhi (HAM) and VIP— were in the NDA. They had come during the Lok Sabha and now, they are not with us. Each election teaches you a lesson. During Lok Sabha elections, we realised that the votes of the three parties are not transferable and that they will inflict more damage electorally if we have them in our fold. After the 2019 elections, we have had 8 bypolls and with only RJD-Congress, we have won 7 of those seats. From our experience, we decided that we can accommodate them albeit if they don't have bigger demands. Currently, the Mahagahtbandhan comprises 3 Left parties— who are ideologically compatible with us— RJD and Congress.

About Chirag Paswan, he is entrapped by the BJP. The BJP wants to light its house with "Chirag" (lamp) and with the same lamp wants to burn down JD(U)'s house and then proceed to extinguish it. On the other hand, the BJP has a "petrol bomb" in the form of Owaisi by which they want to end the secular leaders. But this is Bihar, the land of Chanakya, where people are politically wise. The BJP's one "Gathbandhan" (alliance) and three "Thugbandhan" have been exposed. The BJP will face the consequences of its "immoral" political moves.

Sagar: What are the key issues that you are highlighting during the campaign?

Shaktisinh: We are going ahead with the political positive agenda of the Mahagathbandhan to which we have been receiving people's support. The five parties have agreed upon a Common Minimum Programme. We are pragmatic and not made tall claims. We have taken into consideration people's aspirations and the budgetary provision. The BJP-JD(U), which has been in power for 15 years, can't ask for votes on the basis of the work that it has done. The package for Bihar and other sops announced by the current central government, which has been in power for the past 6 years, have not fructified.

Sagar: When the poll process started, there was a TINA factor— No alternative for Nitish. This has changed, how did that happen?

Shaktisinh: Ours is not the alliance of "Dals" (parties) but "Dils" (hearts). The history of Congress has been of good governance and we have Tejaswi (Yadav), who doesn't have any baggage, is a fresh face and a youth. And hence when the two are together, people aren't worried. People believe and Tejashwi has also said that we will take along people from all classes, castes and religions. People see this as a hope against the "tired and the retired". Nitish is both tired and retired and hasn't delivered at all and has sided with the BJP, where there is no compatibility of ideologies. This is like what they say in Bihar: A two-engine train. While one moves east, the other in the west and left in the lurch are the people of Bihar. That's the reason people think that they can trust us to provide good governance.

Sagar: The Congress is also making a strong pitch to scrap the farm reforms initiated by the Modi government. What is the impact of this issue in the Bihar elections?

Shaktisinh: The farmers in Bihar don't get the Minimum Support Price (MSP) because the JD(U)-BJP government has ended the APMCs. Traders buy from these farmers and sell in other states, taking advantage of the MSP, leaving the Bihar farmers at loss. In our Common Minimum Programme, we have promised to start the APMCs, provide MSP and put an end to these black laws.

Sagar: We have seen that the Prime Minister in his rallies, targetting Tejaswi, calling him "Yuvraj of Jungle Raj" and reminding people of the 15-year RJD rule. Is this striking a chord with the people?

Shaktisinh: The people of Bihar are smart. We would like to say that one mustn't beat around the bush. The prime minister would have asked for votes on the basis of his work if they had done anything. In fact, there is "Jungle Raj" in Bihar now. Bullets were fired when the idol of Durga was being immersed and a 16-year-old boy died in the lap of his mother. The "Jungle Raj" which Modi talks about is actually the one under JD(U)-BJP. Tejaswi's rule along with the Congress will be of a fast-paced Tejawsi (prosperous/bright) one.

Sagar: Does the issue of the Hathras, which was raised by the Congress, also resonate in Bihar?

Shaktisinh: Bihar has its own issues and we will fight on them. The NDA has given tickets to those accused in the Muzzafarpur case. How can they talk about Beti Pado, Beti Bacho?

This is a place where teachers are driven to suicide and there are students but no teachers to teach them. We will raise the issue and Modi must answer. Modi had said that there is an issue with Nitish's DNA. We know that DNA doesn't change in once lifetime and how did it change now. Modi had expanded JDU as "Janata ka Daman aur Utpiran" (Suppression and Harassment of people).

Has the definition changed? Nitish has expanded BJP as "Badta Jhotha Party" (Party with increasing lies) Has that definition changed? He had said that he will never join hand with the BJP.

They seem to be together but are not. They are at set to finish each other. When Chirag Paswan says that he is against their chief ministerial candidate, why do they have him the NDA? This clearly shows that the BJP has indulged in a dirty move. This has been exposed and they will not get the votes.

Sagar: Do you see a clear verdict in favour of the Mahagathbandhan or post-poll realignment?

Shaktisinh: It will be a clear mandate from the people and the Mahagathbandhan will form the government. We wouldn't have to do anything after the polls.

Sagar: No possibility of a tie-up with the LJP later on?

Shaktisinh: That sort of situation will not arise.

Sagar: This is also the first election where seniors like Lalu Prasad, Ramvila Paswan and Sharad Yadav are missing from the poll arena. How do you see this?

Shaktisinh: They say Change is the only permanent phenomenon. We see a generational change. It's also decided that it's time for the "tired and retired" Nitish and Modi to also go and for the fresh face, Tejashwi, to come.