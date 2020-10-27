Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Baniapur Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Baniapur Assembly Constituency (AC No 115) in Saran district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Baniapur Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Kedar Nath Singh won Baniapur constituency seat with a margin of 10.5% securing 69851 votes against BJP candidate Tarkeshwar Singh.