Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Darauli Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Darauli Assembly Constituency (AC No 107) in Siwan district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Darauli Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, CPI(ML)(L) candidate Satyadeo Ram won Darauli constituency seat with a margin of 6.5% securing 49576 votes against BJP candidate Ramayan Manjhi.