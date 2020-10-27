Darauli Assembly Constituency Election Result 202

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Darauli Assembly Constituency

Darauli Assembly Constituency (AC No 107) in Siwan district goes to polls on November 03, 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 27 2020, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 15:14 ist
In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Darauli Assembly Constituency (AC No 107) in Siwan district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Darauli Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.
In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, CPI(ML)(L) candidate Satyadeo Ram won Darauli constituency seat with a margin of 6.5% securing 49576 votes against BJP candidate Ramayan Manjhi.

