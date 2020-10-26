Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Dinara Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Dinara Assembly Constituency (AC No 210) in Rohtas district goes to polls on October 28, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Dinara Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, JD(U) candidate Jai Kumar Singh won Dinara constituency seat with a margin of 1.8% securing 64699 votes against BJP candidate Rajendra Prasad Singh.