Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Gopalpur Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Gopalpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 153) in Bhagalpur district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Gopalpur Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, JD(U) candidate Narendra Kumar Niraj won Gopalpur constituency seat with a margin of 3.7% securing 57403 votes against BJP candidate Anil Kumar Yadav.