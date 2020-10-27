Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Hathua Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Hathua Assembly Constituency (AC No 104) in Gopalganj district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Hathua Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, JD(U) candidate Ramsewak Singh won Hathua constituency seat with a margin of 14.5% securing 57917 votes against Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Mahachandra Pd. Singh.