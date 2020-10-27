Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Keoti Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Keoti Assembly Constituency (AC No 86) in Darbhanga district goes to polls on November 07, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Keoti Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Faraz Fatmi won Keoti constituency seat with a margin of 5.4% securing 68601 votes against BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Yadav.

