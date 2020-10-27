Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Ramnagar Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Ramnagar Assembly Constituency (AC No 02) in Pashchim Champaran district goes to polls on November 07, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Ramnagar Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, BJP candidate Bhagirathi Devi won Ramnagar constituency seat with a margin of 10.5% securing 82166 votes against Congress candidate Purnmasi Ram.