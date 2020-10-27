Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Taraiya Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Taraiya Assembly Constituency (AC No 116) in Saran district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Taraiya Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Mudrika Prasad Roy won Taraiya constituency seat with a margin of 14.2% securing 69012 votes against BJP candidate Janak Singh.