Nitish out of BJP's posters in Bihar ahead of polls

Nitish Kumar out of BJP's posters in Bihar ahead of Assembly polls

BJP is contesting the state's assembly elections as part of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 26 2020, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 15:29 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar during an election rally, in Rohtas District. Credit: PTI Photo

With Bihar assembly polls just days away, BJP has sparked a new row after the party's election posters displayed life-size images of only Narendra Modi indicating their plan to grab voters in the name of PM only, TheTimes of India reported.

The BJP is contesting the state's assembly elections as part of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance.

The saffron party also circulated full-page advertisements with PM Modi in the local vernacular papers. Dropping CM from the posters comes ahead of Modi's second leg of campaigning from October 28 where he is addressing rallies in Patna, Darbhanga, and Muzaffarpur. The posters include only symbols of the NDA's constituents in the state.

However, JD(U) election posters include both the senior leaders of the alliance, PM Modi and Kumar. According to the report, BJP's move is sensitive and thus members of both parties refused to clear the air. “No, it is not easy to say anything on it. What can I say, they (read BJP) have complicated the situation?” a JD(U) functionary said.

The BJP, too, refused to comment on the issue. "No, I will not say anything on it. These are party matters," a BJP member told the publication.

PM Modi shared the stage with Nitish at Dehri (Sasaram), Gaya, and Bhagalpur rallies held on October 23. He is also on the schedule to hold six more rallies, three each On November 1 and 3. Nitish is set to attend the Patna rally with Modi on October 28, just three days away, a party source said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nitish Kumar
Janata Dal United
Narendra Modi
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
NDA

What's Brewing

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

The 2021 Roma is the most perfect Ferrari on the road

The 2021 Roma is the most perfect Ferrari on the road

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

 