People in Delhi have accepted governance model: AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj

While speaking to ANI in the national capital during Delhi election results counting process, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj spoke on counting. He said, “People of Delhi have accepted our governance model. At the counting centre, right now, I can see I am getting double the votes as compared to the BJP candidate.” He has fought from Greater Kailash constituency of Delhi.
