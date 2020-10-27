PM Modi has 6 siblings: Tejashwi hits back at Nitish's 8-9 children jibe

Hitting back at Nitish Kumar's "eight to nine children for a male child jibe" at an election rally on Monday, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav reminded the Chief Minister that the insult was also against PM Narendra Modi, who has six siblings.

Later Tejashwi, the eighth child of former CM Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, tweeted that Nitish Kumar's insults were also like "blessings" for him. However, he told reporters that the JD(U) leader had insulted "women and my mother's sentiments".

"Does anyone care? They have eight-nine children. After so many daughters, they had a son. You all can see - this is the kind of Bihar they want to make," Nitish Kumar said in his election rally on Monday.

Tejashwi, leading the RJD, seems to have met with great campaign success in Bihar with crowds swelling to hear his promises for government jobs and colourful digs at the "old and tired" Nitish Kumar. "Thak gaye hain Nitish Kumar," Tejashwi said at a campaign rally, urging voters to bring youths to power.

"By commenting on my family, Nitish Kumar is targeting PM Modi as he also has six siblings. Using such language, Nitish Kumar has insulted women and my mother's sentiments. They don't speak on the main issues, like inflation, corruption, unemployment etc," the RJD leader reportedly said.

Political analysts have been surprised at the kind of support Tejashwi Yadav has garnered so far but believe that this may be due to the anti-incumbency sentiment rather than appreciation for the former deputy chief minister.

Bihar starts voting tomorrow in three-phase polls that come to an end on November 7. The counting will take place on November 10.