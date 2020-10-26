'Son-rise' in Bihar polls: Will Tejashwi Yadav make it big?

As the Bihar Assembly Elections get interesting by the day, young politician and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) heir Tejashwi Yadav has embarked on the journey to take on the Nitish Kumar-Narendra Modi duo.

This is not the first time that the 31-year-old is making long strides to gain votes. In 2015, when Janata Dal (United), RJD, and Congress were a part of an alliance, Yadav served as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state from November 2015 to July 2017. The alliance broke after JD (U) joined BJP in 2017.

As the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, he often skipped large meetings including those related to his own ministry which was not liked by other leaders in the party. Some of the important leaders like Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Raghuvansh Prasad Singh challenged his leadership.

Since 2015, a lot has changed for the 31-year-old. The mad rush at his rallies could be one example of the increasing affection of the Biharis for him.

With the elections coming closer, the CM face of the Mahagathbandan has not left a single stone unturned to take on the incumbent Nitish Kumar and his ally BJP. Even after being dismissed by other political leaders as an heirloom politician, he has kept himself unshakable and has been giving them befitting replies.

हमारा प्रण है जो लोग घर के बाहर घुट-घुट कर ज़िन्दगी जी रहे हैं उन्हें बिहार में ही नौकरी और रोजगार के अवसर देकर उनके जीवन को खुशहाल बनाएंगे। आज शेखपुरा में जुटा भारी समर्थन। pic.twitter.com/wXgbnh4P1z — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 24, 2020

Even after being ridiculed by other leaders for his educational qualification, he has been vocal about corruption, crimes, and unemployment in the state. In his speeches, he has been speaking about development and government for all and has not been indulging in caste politics.

The former cricketer has also struck an emotional chord with the youths of the state, and by repeatedly saying that ‘Nitish Kumar thak gaye hain’ (Nitish Kumar is tired), he has been urging the youth to vote for a younger leader like him.

He has been persistently attending 12 rallies a day making it hard for the Nitish Kumar-Narendra Modi duo to pin him down, Whether Tejashwi Yadav will get to celebrate a ‘happy’ Diwali, only time will tell.