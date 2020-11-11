Tamil Nadu political leaders congratulate Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Tamil Nadu political leaders congratulate Nitish Kumar

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS,
  Nov 11 2020, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 22:22 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Political leaders in Tamil Nadu, including politicos from the AIADMK and the DMK, congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the JD(U)-BJP victory in the just-concluded Assembly elections in the state. 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin posted separate messages wishing Nitish Kumar on their verified Twitter pages. 

"Good governance leads to a progressive state. People of Bihar have reaffirmed their solidarity for NDA alliance. My hearty congratulations for the NDA alliance in the state. Best wishes for the people of Bihar," Palaniswami said.

"It gives immense pleasure that BJP-led NDA has won the majority in the Bihar Assembly polls obtaining 125 constituencies. My heartfelt congratulations to Honorable PM Shri Narendra Modi," Panneerselvam said. 

Stalin also congratulated Nitish Kumar for being re-elected to serve as chief minister of Bihar. "On behalf of the DMK, I convey my best wishes to his government to lead Bihar on the path of equitable, just and inclusive development," he said. The DMK president also congratulated RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on the "remarkable performance of RJD to emerge as the single largest party in Bihar inspires confidence in our democracy."

He also said allegations of malpractice raised by Mahagathbandhan leaders are deeply concerning. "The hope of every Indian that elections are free, fair and impartial must not belied," he tweeted.

