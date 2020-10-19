Tejashwi Yadav hits out at Nitish Kumar, says he wronged Chirag Paswan

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that he wronged Chirag Paswan.

"What Nitish Kumar Ji did with Chirag Paswan is not good. Chirag Paswan needs his father at this time more than ever before but Ram Vilas Paswan ji is not among us and we are sad about it. Nitish Kumar did injustice to Chirag Paswan," Yadav was quoted as saying by the ANI.

The LJP president, Chirag Paswan, who will hit the campaign trail by October 21, once the formalities of ten days after his father's cremation are over, has said it was his father Ram Vilas Paswan who, before his death, told him to sever ties with Nitish and help establish a new regime.

“I expressed my opinion to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda. Amit Shah gave me a patient hearing but never asked me not to take such step (of severing ties with Nitish). He remained quiet,” said Chirag, while speaking to a select group of media.

The LJP chief, who took over the reins of the party from his father in November 2019, said his sole purpose was the “ouster of Nitish” and to “establish a BJP-LJP Government in Bihar,” post-November 10 (the counting day).