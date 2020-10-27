Why should Nitish get another chance, asks Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav questions Nitish, asks why he should be given another chance

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 27 2020, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 09:45 ist
Credit: PTI.

During his rally on the last day of campaigning ahead of polling in the BIhar Assembly Elections, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav brought into question CM Nitish Kumar's work and asked why he should be given another chance.

"Why give another chance to a CM who didn't provide employment & failed to eradicate poverty. When migrants got stuck, where was his chopper? Then Nitish Ji said, stay where you are," Tejashwi said.

Bihar goes into polls in three phases starting October 28. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Tejashwi Yadav
Nitish Kumar
Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

