Wasn't keen on becoming Bihar CM: Nitish Kumar after being elected

After being elected as the Chief Minister of Bihar unanimously by the NDA on Sunday, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar said that he was not keen on becoming the CM, but accepted the responsibility at BJP's request.

Nitish's statement comes as a surprise because both the JD(U) and the BJP have put up a strong united front pushing Nitish Kumar as the chief ministerial candidate. The Opposition, especially RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticised him for winning just over 40 seats and piggyback riding on the BJP despite being rejected by the people.

"NDA may have won the mandate, but we rule people's hearts," Tejashwi had said in his first appearance after the results were declared. "Nitish should heed to his conscience and give u the throne," the RJD leader had said.

"I wanted someone from the BJP to become CM this time but relented only after the BJP requested that I should don the mantle of chief ministership," Nitish Kumar said.

It is yet to be decided who the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar will be.