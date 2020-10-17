Will quit NDA if Nitish becomes CM again: Chirag Paswan

The war of words between the LJP and the BJP is now getting shriller. A day after senior BJP minister Prakash Javadekar slammed LJP chief Chirag Paswan and called him a ‘vote-katwa’ (vote-cutter), the LJP has hit back at the BJP.

“If I am a vote-cutter, why have they (BJP leaders) aligned with us since 2014?,” asked Chirag, adding that the unsavoury statements issued by the BJP leaders for the last few days were being made at the behest of Nitish Kumar.

“I had not expected such statements from the top BJP leaders. They should exercise restraint while making such remarks. I am of the clear view that Nitish has to be ousted this election. If he becomes Chief Minister again, I will quit the NDA and prefer to sit in the Opposition,” said the LJP chief, whose father Ram Vilas Paswan passed away recently.

The LJP, though part of the NDA at the Centre, is contesting Bihar election on its own and has fielded 143 candidates, mostly against the JD (U) nominees.

“I have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is my idol and I am his Hanuman,” said Chirag, reiterating that his sole aim was “defeat of Nitish” and establishment of a BJP-led Government, backed by the LJP.

The BJP, meanwhile, has suspended nine senior party leaders who are contesting Assembly elections on the LJP ticket.