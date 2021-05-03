Assam Election Results 2021: Full list of winners

Assam Assembly Election Results 2021: Full list of winners

Assam Assembly election results was declared by the Election Commission on May 2

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2021, 08:23 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 08:23 ist
Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora (allied with BJP party) celebrate after crossing the half way mark during counting day of Assam Assembly Election 2021, in Guwahati, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The high-pitched battle for Assam Assembly elections 2021 took place as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country. Here's the constituency-wise results for Assam assembly elections. 

Assam Election Result 2021 Constituency-wise Live dataAC Name
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Ratabari constituency, click here👉Ratabari
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Patharkandi constituency, click here👉Patharkandi
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Karimganj North constituency, click here👉Karimganj North
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Karimganj South constituency, click here👉Karimganj South
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Badarpur constituency, click here👉Badarpur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Hailakandi constituency, click here👉Hailakandi
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Katlicherra constituency, click here👉Katlicherra
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Algapur constituency, click here👉Algapur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Algapur constituency, click here👉Algapur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Silchar constituency, click here👉Silchar
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sonai constituency, click here👉Sonai
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dholai constituency, click here👉Dholai
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Udharbond constituency, click here👉Udharbond
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Lakhipur constituency, click here👉Lakhipur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Barkhola constituency, click here👉Barkhola
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Katigorah constituency, click here👉Katigorah
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Haflong constituency, click here👉Haflong
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bokajan constituency, click here👉Bokajan
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Howraghat constituency, click here👉Howraghat
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Diphu constituency, click here👉Diphu
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Baithalangso constituency, click here👉Baithalangso
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Mankachar constituency, click here👉Mankachar
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Salmara South constituency, click here👉Salmara South
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dhubri constituency, click here👉Dhubri
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Gauripur constituency, click here👉Gauripur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Golakganj constituency, click here👉Golakganj
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bilasipara West constituency, click here👉Bilasipara West
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bilasipara East constituency, click here👉Bilasipara East
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Gossaigaon constituency, click here👉Gossaigaon
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Kokrajhar West constituency, click here👉Kokrajhar West
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Kokrajhar East constituency, click here👉Kokrajhar East
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sidli constituency, click here👉Sidli
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sidli constituency, click here👉Sidli
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sidli constituency, click here👉Sidli
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bongaigaon constituency, click here👉Bongaigaon
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bijni constituency, click here👉Bijni
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bijni constituency, click here👉Bijni
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Abhayapuri North constituency, click here👉Abhayapuri North
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Abhayapuri South constituency, click here👉Abhayapuri South
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dudhnai constituency, click here👉Dudhnai
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Goalpara East constituency, click here👉Goalpara East
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Goalpara West constituency, click here👉Goalpara West
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Jaleswar constituency, click here👉Jaleswar
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sorbhog constituency, click here👉Sorbhog
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bhabanipur constituency, click here👉Bhabanipur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Patacharkuchi constituency, click here👉Patacharkuchi
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Patacharkuchi constituency, click here👉Patacharkuchi
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Barpeta constituency, click here👉Barpeta
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Jania constituency, click here👉Jania
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Baghbar constituency, click here👉Baghbar
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sarukhetri constituency, click here👉Sarukhetri
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Chenga constituency, click here👉Chenga
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Boko Sc constituency, click here👉Boko Sc
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Chaygaon constituency, click here👉Chaygaon
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Palasbari constituency, click here👉Palasbari
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Jalukbari constituency, click here👉Jalukbari
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dispur constituency, click here👉Dispur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Gauhati East constituency, click here👉Gauhati East
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Gauhati West constituency, click here👉Gauhati West
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Hajo constituency, click here👉Hajo
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Kamalpur constituency, click here👉Kamalpur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Rangia constituency, click here👉Rangia
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Tamulpur constituency, click here👉Tamulpur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Nalbari constituency, click here👉Nalbari
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Barkhetry constituency, click here👉Barkhetry
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dharmapur constituency, click here👉Dharmapur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Barama constituency, click here👉Barama
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Chapaguri constituency, click here👉Chapaguri
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Chapaguri constituency, click here👉Chapaguri
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Panery constituency, click here👉Panery
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Kalaigaon constituency, click here👉Kalaigaon
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sipajhar constituency, click here👉Sipajhar
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Mangaldoi constituency, click here👉Mangaldoi
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dalgaon constituency, click here👉Dalgaon
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Udalguri constituency, click here👉Udalguri
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Majbat constituency, click here👉Majbat
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dhekiajuli constituency, click here👉Dhekiajuli
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Barchalla constituency, click here👉Barchalla
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Tezpur constituency, click here👉Tezpur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Rangapara constituency, click here👉Rangapara
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sootea constituency, click here👉Sootea
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Biswanath constituency, click here👉Biswanath
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Behali constituency, click here👉Behali
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Gohpur constituency, click here👉Gohpur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Jagiroad constituency, click here👉Jagiroad
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Marigaon constituency, click here👉Marigaon
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Laharighat constituency, click here👉Laharighat
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Raha constituency, click here👉Raha
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dhing constituency, click here👉Dhing
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Batadroba constituency, click here👉Batadroba
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Rupohihat constituency, click here👉Rupohihat
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Nowgong constituency, click here👉Nowgong
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Barhampur constituency, click here👉Barhampur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Samaguri constituency, click here👉Samaguri
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Kaliabor constituency, click here👉Kaliabor
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Jamunamukh constituency, click here👉Jamunamukh
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Hojai constituency, click here👉Hojai
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Lumding constituency, click here👉Lumding
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bokakhat constituency, click here👉Bokakhat
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sarupathar constituency, click here👉Sarupathar
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Golaghat constituency, click here👉Golaghat
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Khumtai constituency, click here👉Khumtai
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dergaon constituency, click here👉Dergaon
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Jorhat constituency, click here👉Jorhat
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Majuli constituency, click here👉Majuli
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Titabar constituency, click here👉Titabar
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Mariani constituency, click here👉Mariani
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Teok constituency, click here👉Teok
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Amguri constituency, click here👉Amguri
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Nazira constituency, click here👉Nazira
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Mahmara constituency, click here👉Mahmara
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sonari constituency, click here👉Sonari
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Thowra constituency, click here👉Thowra
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sibsagar constituency, click here👉Sibsagar
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bihpuria constituency, click here👉Bihpuria
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Naoboicha constituency, click here👉Naoboicha
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Lakhimpur constituency, click here👉Lakhimpur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dhakuakhana constituency, click here👉Dhakuakhana
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dhemaji constituency, click here👉Dhemaji
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Jonai constituency, click here👉Jonai
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Moran constituency, click here👉Moran
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dibrugarh constituency, click here👉Dibrugarh
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Lahowal constituency, click here👉Lahowal
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Duliajan constituency, click here👉Duliajan
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Tingkhong constituency, click here👉Tingkhong
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Chabua constituency, click here👉Chabua
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Chabua constituency, click here👉Chabua
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Naharkatia constituency, click here👉Naharkatia
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Tinsukia constituency, click here👉Tinsukia
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Digboi constituency, click here👉Digboi
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Margherita constituency, click here👉Margherita
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Doom Dooma constituency, click here👉Doom Dooma
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sadiya constituency, click here👉Sadiya
  

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Sorry, EC can't talk for obvious reasons'

DH Toon | 'Sorry, EC can't talk for obvious reasons'

Historic 2nd term for Left in Kerala; draws blank in WB

Historic 2nd term for Left in Kerala; draws blank in WB

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

The genesis of poking political nose into police force

The genesis of poking political nose into police force

Assembly poll results will impact national politics

Assembly poll results will impact national politics

Reality of forest fires

Reality of forest fires

Mamata Banerjee: Soldier who trumped BJP war machine

Mamata Banerjee: Soldier who trumped BJP war machine

 