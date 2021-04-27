Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Boko SC Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Boko SC Assembly Constituency (AC No 48) in Kamrup district went to polls on April 6, 2021. Assam Election Result 2021: Boko SC Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021. In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Nandita Das won Boko SC constituency seat by a margin of 10% beating Asom Gana Parisad candidate Jyoti Prasad Das by 17,594 votes. Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Boko SC assembly constituency.