Assembly Elections 2022 Live: Swami Prasad Maurya to file nomination as SP candidate from Fazilnagar today
updated: Feb 03 2022, 08:15 ist
Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the BJP to join Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, will file his nomination as a candidate from Fazilnagar today. Follow DH for live updates.
08:14
Jayant Chaudhary can't become Hema Malini even if he wants to: Anurag Thakur
07:21
'Bahubali' was in UP, it is 'Bajrangbali' now: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday targeted Samajwadi Party, saying if Akhilesh Yadav becomes the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, his government will show "red light" to development and green light to "mafia and musclemen".
Criminals will face 'bulldozer' after UP polls results: Yogi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday warned criminals that they would face the “bulldozer” once the elections results are out.
