Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on December 12

A day after historic victory, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday tendered his resignation along with his cabinet colleagues in order to form a new government. The BJP leaders said that Patel will continue to head the state as its chief minister and will be sworn in for the second term on December 12.

Patel met governor Acharya Devvrat and tendered his resignation, which was accepted. Later in the day, a notification to dissolve the assembly was issued stating, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (b) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, hereby dissolve the 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly."

BJP leaders said that the oath-taking ceremony will be held on Monday at 2 PM in a grand function in the presence of prime minister Narendra Modi, union home minister and scores of BJP central ministers. "Bhupendra Patel will continue as the CM and the swearing-in ceremony will be held at Gandhinagar Assembly helipad ground on December 12," State BJP president C R Paatil said.

On Thursday, the BJP registered its biggest victory in Gujarat with 156 seats in the house of 182 Assembly seats and a vote share of 52.5 percent. It also broke Congress' 37-year-old record of winning 149 seats. The BJP's winning machine decimated the opposition Congress which was reduced to 17 seats and a vote share of 26 percent, leading to the worst defeat of the grand old party.

The AAP won five seats and its 128 candidates lost deposits. One of the major factors behind the record-breaking victory is attributed to AAP which directly altered the result in favour of BJP in at least 15 seats. However, the result helped the AAP emerge as a national party.