Left no stone unturned to develop state: PM in Tripura

BJP left no stone unturned to develop state: PM Modi in Tripura

'Agartala has become the gateway for international trade in the Northeast,' he noted

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Feb 13 2023, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 19:15 ist
PM Modi addresses rally in Tripura ahead of polls. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that there is no family in Tripura that has not received the benefits of BJP's policies.

Modi, addressing a rally here on the last day of electioneering in the poll-bound state, also said that the saffron party, as a "faithful servant" (sevak), left no stone unturned to develop the place.

"Agartala has become the gateway for international trade in the Northeast, the state capital will soon become a business hub," he noted.

The BJP believes in "politics of change (badlao), not of revenge (badla)", he maintained.

Lashing out at the Left Front and the Congress, the PM said that the two parties just want to fill their coffers without caring for people's welfare.

"The Leftists and the Congress can do anything to satiate their hunger for power. They wrestle in Kerala and forge friendly relations in Tripura," he said.

Under the BJP regime, people got free ration, healthcare assistance, houses and other facilities, Modi said.

"I want to assure all those who are yet to get pucca houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana that they will get one after the BJP government takes oath in the state," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Politics
Tripura
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023
Tripura Assembly Election
Tripura Elections 2023
Tripura Elections
BJP

What's Brewing

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

 