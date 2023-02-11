BJP will be defeated decisively in Tripura: CPI(M) leader Chaudhury

Jitendra Chaudhury, a tribal leader has become the most prominent face of the CPI(M) in Tripura after veteran leader and former four-time CM Manik Sarkar decided not to contest the Assembly elections on February 16. Chaudhury, a 64-year-old suave and soft spoken leader, is believed to be someone who convinced the party to go for a seat sharing arrangement with "arch rival" Congress in Tripura for the first time. He is equally acceptable among the minority tribals as well the Bengalis, who constitute nearly 70 per cent of the state's population. Talking to Sumir Karmakar of DH in Agartala, Chaudhury, a former Lok Sabha member, claimed the Opposition parties would defeat BJP poorly in the Assembly elections on February 16.

Excerpts:

Q. BJP says the left has become irrelevant in Indian politics. Why do you think the people of Tripura will vote for the left again?

A. During the Assembly elections in 2018, since the left were in power for 25 years, it became difficult for us to make people understand what BJP is. BJP managed to confuse people with many jumlas (false promises) and came to power in Tripura for the first time. But now after five years, people have realised that voting for BJP was a big mistake. So people want the CPI(M) to be back again.

Q. But why are you in a seat sharing arrangement with Congress? In Tripura CPI(M) and Congress have been rivals all these years.

A. Yes, there are ideological differences with Congress and such differences will remain in the days ahead too. But when the Constitution is in danger, we can keep those differences aside and fight together against BJP for restoration of the democracy in Tripura. Our first priority is to restore democracy and bring back the atmosphere where people can express their minds. Since 2018, BJP has butchered all the democratic institutions including the Opposition parties and tried to curtail the dissenting voices. We must fight together to restore democracy.

Q. You appealed for unity of the Opposition parties to defeat BJP. But Tipra Motha is not part of your alliance on the issue of Tipraland. Will not that divide the Opposition votes and thereby help BJP?

A. Of course, it will affect our cause a little bit in a few constituencies. Tipra Motha has put up candidates in 42 seats but in almost 30 constituencies, they don't have any edge. So we are still requesting Tipra Motha to make some sort of understanding in order to prevent splitting of votes against BJP. That opportunity should not be given to the BJP. This effort will continue till the polling day and I am quite hopeful that some sort of arrangement could be arrived at.

Q. You are a senior leader and represent the tribals. So why are you against the demand for Tipraland for the tribals?

A. We have categorically said that if the meaning of Greater Tipraland is socio-economic and cultural development of the Tiprasas (indigenous people), we are 200% with you. But if Greater Tipraland means territorial disintegration of Tripura, we don't endorse it. It is because of the practical, pragmatic situation. Tripura is already a small state and further bifurcation will ruin Tripura.

Q. Tribals had voted for the CPI(M) in the past. But don't you think they may not vote for your stand against Tipraland?

A. Among the indigenous tribal people, BJP does not have any stake. So whatever is there, it is either the left or Tipra Motha today. That is the reason, we want to make some sort of understanding for helping each other to prevent division of votes. The date of withdrawal of candidates is over, but still we can appeal to the voters to cast their votes for the strongest candidates.

Q. In a post-poll scenario, will the CPI(M)-Congress appeal to Tipra Motha for support?

A. I am very confidently saying that there is no chance of such a situation. BJP will be defeated poorly in Tripura this time and there will be no scope for BJP to resort to horse trading too. People have already decided and they are determined to remove BJP from power. But regarding seeking support from Tipra Motha, our cause is the same, that is to remove BJP from power. Only the roadmap is slightly different.

Q. If the left-Congress combine comes to power, can we expect you to be the next Tripura CM?

A. Just wait till the results on March 2.